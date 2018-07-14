Azerbaijan and France will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at high level

14 July 2018 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will make a visit to France in the near future, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Buschez said at an event dedicated to the national holiday of France - the Bastille Day.

She noted that during the visit, President Ilham Aliyev will hold the first official meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"This visit will certainly highlight the quality of our partnership/ It will demonstrate the strength of the bilateral political relationship and reaffirm the active engagement of France within the Minsk Group," she said.

Aurelia Buschez noted that this visit will give impetus to the strengthening of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev in his turn noted that one of the topics to be discussed during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to France is expected to be the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. France, as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, is the leading country in the world and in Europe, he said.

"We expect that negotiations with Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be fair and in accordance with the principles of international law", he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev: Azerbaijan is interested in using France's experience in expanding its export potential
Business 21:17
New amendments to Azerbaijan’s migration legislation enter into force
Society 18:23
Azerbaijan's non-life insurance market grows
Economy news 15:27
Defense minister hails support of EU, NATO to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity (PHOTO)
Politics 15:26
Azerbaijan - first destination flight for new Istanbul airport
Economy news 15:06
E-commerce in Azerbaijan may receive tax benefits
ICT 14:24
Latest
25 injured after bus overturns on Los Angeles freeway
US 23:15
Nearly 100,000 residents evacuated before flood peak passes Chongqing
China 22:41
Russian, Sudanese presidents hail defense technology cooperation
Russia 22:00
Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev: Azerbaijan is interested in using France's experience in expanding its export potential
Business 21:17
Belgium takes third place in World Cup after beating England 2-0
Other News 20:11
At least 10 killed by landslide in northern Myanmar
Other News 19:20
Death toll in western Japan’s floods exceed 200
Other News 18:39
New amendments to Azerbaijan’s migration legislation enter into force
Society 18:23
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 14
Business 17:49