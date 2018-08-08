President Aliyev receives credentials of new ambassadors (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ebrahim Yusuf Al-Abdullah.

President Aliyev has also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Mohammad Sharif Anis and newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Hyun Joon.

