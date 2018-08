Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

The signing of the Convention on the status of the Caspian sea is a historic event, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference Aug. 20.

He noted that the most important factor is that this Convention has been signed by five fully independent states, which primarily take into account their own interests.

Story still developing

