GUAM foreign ministers to meet in New York: Azerbaijani FM

A meeting of foreign ministers of GUAM member countries will take place at the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference Sept. 5.

He noted that an agreement has been reached to hold the meeting in New York in the framework of the UN General Assembly.

The GUAM format was created by the post-Soviet countries in 1997 during the summit of the heads of states of the European Union in Strasbourg. Uzbekistan joined this format in 1999, but left it four years later. In 2006, at the first summit of this format in Kiev, it was decided to declare GUAM an international organization with a new name - the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM.

