Georgian delegation leaves BSEC meeting in Baku due to unexpected events in the country

21 June 2019 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Chairman of Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze has returned to his country in connection with unexpected events in Tbilisi, said Asaf Hajiyev, secretary general of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PA BSEC), Trend reports on June 21.

He was commenting on departure of Kobakhidze and the Georgian delegation from Baku to Tbilisi. Kobakhidze was on an official visit in Azerbaijan, but had to cancel it.

Hajiyev added that the Georgian delegation on June 20 took part in the opening of the 53rd PA BSEC General Assembly meeting in Baku.

“There is a difficult situation in Georgia, so the Georgian delegation had to urgently return,” he said. “However, this has not affected the work of PABSEC. Several documents were unanimously adopted and the absence of one of the BSEC member countries does not affect this.”

On June 20, several thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the head of the Interior Ministry and the chairman of the parliament. Protesters attempted to storm the building. The police dispersed the rally by using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

According to Georgian media, several dozens of people were detained. According to the country’s Ministry of Healthcare, more than 70 people were injured, and half of them were law enforcement officers..

The opposition called on the rally participants to resume protests on June 21 evening at 19:00 (GMT +4).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to support education sector
Business 13:25
SME development centers to be created in Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:15
Georgian Opposition to resume protests in Tbilisi tonight
South Caucasus 12:57
Organic Food Festival underway in Baku for first time
Business 12:30
Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Tourism talks on cost of entry into Yanardag Reserve
Tourism 12:15
Nar will support athletes with disabilities
ICT 12:15
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to support education sector
Business 13:25
Kazakhstan to increase beef exports to Uzbekistan
Economy 13:24
Ministry: Inflation indicators in Azerbaijan to only slightly differ from projected ones
Business 13:22
Oil rises towards $65 on fears of U.S. attack on Iran
Other News 13:21
Kazakhstan may start exporting gasoline to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:19
Uzbekistan Airlways waiting for Zelensky's statement to resume flights to Kiev
Economy 13:18
SME development centers to be created in Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:15
Iran and Russia sign bilateral agreement in energy sector
Iran 13:12
Turkey unable to accept new refugee flows from Syria, Iraq
Turkey 13:03