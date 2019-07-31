President Aliyev congratulates his Swiss counterpart

31 July 2019 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ueli Maurer, President of the Swiss Confederation.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national day of your country,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations, the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Switzerland peace and prosperity.”

