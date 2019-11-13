Organizing of such int’l platforms as Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders – vital need (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

There is a vital need for organizing such international platforms as the Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders, head of the department of interethnic relations, multiculturalism and religion of the Azerbaijani presidential administration, Professor Etibar Najafov said, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

The head of the department said that the 1st Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders, held in 2010, clearly showed that there is a vital need to organize such international platforms for the sake of peace and tranquility in the world.

Reminding that the next event - the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders, will be held in Azerbaijan within the Baku Process on November 14-15, Najafov stressed that the 1st Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders, held at Azerbaijan’s initiative, was required by time.

"The joint discussion of the complex religious and ethnic processes taking place in individual regions, modern challenges of the globalizing world with the participation of influential religious public figures continues to be relevant today,” the head of the department added.

“Therefore, a decision was made to hold the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders on November 14-15 upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order dated April 11, 2019 as part of the anniversary events on the occasion of the 70th birthday of Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade,” Najafov said. “About 500 guests from 56 countries are expected to attend the summit.”

“Among the high-ranking participants are religious figures of various faiths, including representatives of states and parliaments of countries, scholars, as well as leaders of authoritative international organizations,” the head of the department said.

Najafov added that all progressive circles of the world already recognize that the 1st Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders made a significant contribution to the development of dialogue between civilizations, to expand cooperation among different religions and faiths and to create an environment of mutual trust.

“To better understand the global significance of this summit, it is necessary to analyze the role of religion in the fate of mankind in the past and present,” the head of the department said.

"The history of mankind cannot be imagined without religion,” Najafov said. “If we observe the difficult path of historical development full of contradictions via which humanity has gone through, we can see that there has never been a society without religion in any century."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news