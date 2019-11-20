New Israeli ambassador to arrive in Azerbaijan in coming days

20 November 2019 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

New Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek will arrive in Baku Nov. 21, a source in the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend Nov. 20.

Deek will replace Dan Stav, who led the Israeli diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan since August 2015.

George Deek previously served as Senior Advisor to Director General of Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yuval Rotem.

George Deek began working in the ministry in 2008, then he was the deputy head of the embassy in Nigeria in 2009-2012, and the deputy head of the Israeli Embassy in Norway in 2012-2015.

