Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Bahraini King

15 December 2019 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the King of Bahrain His Majesty Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

"It is on the occasion of the National holiday of your country that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you, the people of your country," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"I hope that the relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation," reads the letter.

"On this prominent day I wish strong health and happiness to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bahrain.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kazakh counterpart
Politics 21:14
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Boris Johnson
Politics 14 December 13:02
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of road in Khachmaz district
Politics 14 December 09:29
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to launch first tanker built at Baku Shipyard (PHOTO)
Politics 13 December 15:28
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by governor of Russia's Astrakhan region (PHOTO)
Politics 13 December 12:20
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 12 December 11:12
Latest
At least 10 dead from fan factory fire in Bangladesh capital
Other News 22:33
Czech Republic implements projects on modern technologies in Georgia (Exclusive)
Business 22:00
Mikhail Zabelin re-elected as chairman of Azerbaijan’s Russian Community
Politics 21:17
Invitations sent to foreign organizations to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 21:16
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kazakh counterpart
Politics 21:14
Argentina to allow Bolivia’s Ex-President Morales to make political statements
World 20:35
China warns Germany of ‘consequences’ if it decides to ban Huawei 5G rollout
China 19:53
Azerbaijan discloses volume of customs duties since early 2019
Finance 19:13
UN climate talks wrap up after long extension
World 18:42