Panahov: All polling stations ready for voting process in municipal elections in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Municipal elections have started in Azerbaijan, and polling stations are open for citizens to vote, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

Panahov said that all conditions have been created for free voting and holding transparent elections.

The chairman stressed that the election results will be made public during the day.

Panahov noted that the information about the election process will be provided at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT +4).

“I urge all voters to exercise their constitutional right and invite them to the polling stations,” the chairman said. “The voting process will end at 19:00.”

Panahov added that if the CEC receives an appeal in connection with any uncomfortable fact, steps will be immediately taken in accordance with the Electoral Code.

So far, no official appeal has been received by the CEC, said the chairman.

“Appeals that were of a technical nature were received on the hotline and were immediately addressed,” Panahov noted.

The chairman said that there are more than 10 observers at each polling station.

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23.

The polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan from 08:00 (GMT +4).

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared a non-working day in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news