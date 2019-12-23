Bulgarian president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

23 December 2019 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

“Please accept my cordial congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday,” Radev said in his letter. “I wish you good health and much success in your highly responsible endeavors. Allow me to use this pleasant occasion to express my belief that with our joint efforts the strategic cooperation between our states will continue to develop and enrich for the weal of our peoples.”

“Wishing you and the people of Azerbaijan well-being and prosperity, please accept, esteemed Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” reads the letter.

