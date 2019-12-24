CEC chairman: Voting at all polling stations in municipal elections went fine

24 December 2019 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Voting at all polling stations in the municipal elections went fine, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference on the municipal elections, which were held on Dec. 23 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Certain information related to negative factors was spread in social networks. However, the CEC received one appeal. It was sent to the corresponding district election commission, since the appeal regarding the events that occurred in a precinct, according to the Electoral Code, must first be sent to the corresponding district election commission. The CEC will focus on this issue, so that the district election commission will timely consider it. We began to seriously study the video spread in social networks," Panahov said.

Municipal elections were held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23. Voter turnout in the elections was 33.72 percent. Thus, 1,627,064 people voted in the elections.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities were to be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections were held on 118 constituencies. The voting took place at 5,049 polling stations. The municipal elections were monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

