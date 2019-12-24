President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Switzerland's president-elect

24 December 2019 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the President-elect of the Swiss Confederation Her Excellency Madam Simonetta Sommaruga.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of your election to the post of the President of the Swiss Confederation," the Azerbaijani president wrote.

"I believe that we will continue our efforts to further develop and foster the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland in the forthcoming period of your Presidency," Ilham Aliyev added.

"I use this occasion to convey also my best wishes and greetings on the coming new year of 2020," said President Aliyev.

