Minister: Armament of Azerbaijani Army allows to fully ensure victory over enemy (PHOTO)

12 January 2020 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held official meeting at the Central Command Post with the participation of deputies of the defense minister,commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments and services of the ministry, and also commanders and other officers of Army Corps and formations stationed in frontline zone who were involved via video call, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The defense minister brought to the attention of the command staff the relevant tasks assigned by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijan Army and ordered to increase the number and effectiveness of live-fire exercises and practical training to be held at various scales in 2020 in order to increase combat readiness.

The minister demanded to improve the relevant academic and material basis for the high-quality organization of professional training of servicemen of various specialties providing combat training, to organize periodic training sessions of servicemen of this category, to conduct sudden inspections to determine the state of continuous and stable command and control of troops in military units in accordance with orders and directives, as well as to provide constant control over the education and discipline of military personnel.

The defense minister, analyzing the operational situation on the front line, instructed to take adequate measures using more powerful weapons to immediately suppress attempts to intensify the actions of the Armenian armed forces.

Zakir Hasanov, taking into consideration the onset of the winter period, set the tasks for officials to ensure heating of barracks and other facilities, to carry out preventive measures to implement constant medical monitoring of the health status of military personnel, including young soldiers, and to pay special attention to the social conditions of the military personnel.

The minister, noting the commissioning of a large number of military facilities last year in order to improve the service of military personnel and the social conditions of their families, and the fact that such an activity will also be continued this year, emphasized that according to the order of the supreme commander-in-chief, the process of updating the whole infrastructure of the Azerbaijan Army will be fully completed in 2021.

At the end of the meeting, the defense minister gave relevant instructions in connection with the organization and conduct of activities in military units to fulfill the tasks arising from the requirements of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the thirtieth anniversary of the tragedy of January 20”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Minister: Armament of Azerbaijani Army allows to fully ensure victory over enemy (PHOTO)
  • Minister: Armament of Azerbaijani Army allows to fully ensure victory over enemy (PHOTO)
  • Minister: Armament of Azerbaijani Army allows to fully ensure victory over enemy (PHOTO)
  • Minister: Armament of Azerbaijani Army allows to fully ensure victory over enemy (PHOTO)
  • Minister: Armament of Azerbaijani Army allows to fully ensure victory over enemy (PHOTO)
  • Minister: Armament of Azerbaijani Army allows to fully ensure victory over enemy (PHOTO)
Related news
New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 28 December 2019 11:14
New appointments made in Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (PHOTO)
Politics 19 December 2019 16:18
NATO supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty (PHOTO)
Politics 26 November 2019 18:50
Azerbaijan's Rocket, Artillery Troops begin to carry out tasks of operational exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 15 November 2019 13:19
March under motto "Karabakh is Azerbaijan and exclamation mark!" held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 9 November 2019 15:22
Ambassador: France supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity
Politics 7 November 2019 11:55
Latest
Iran discloses amount of investments made in Qazvin province
Business 15:29
Volume of gas supplied to thermal power plants down in Iran
Business 15:14
Turkmenistan creates Interdepartmental Commission to develop digital economy
ICT 15:11
Azerbaijan's CEC cancels decision of district electoral commission of Sumgayit
Politics 15:03
Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in parliamentary elections
Politics 15:02
Iran to build Siraf petrochemical facility by using domestic equipment
Business 14:39
Iranian national company talks on progress in petrochemical project implementation
Business 14:08
Iranian parliament holds closed session related to Ukrainian aircraft crash
Society 13:45
Iran may increase area of agricultural parks
Business 13:44