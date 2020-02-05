Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), which will be held in Baku on February 6, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“The foreign ministers of the member-states of the Turkic Council, namely, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as Hungary’s deputy minister of foreign affairs and trade (observer member) will attend the meeting to discuss the urgent matters on the agenda of the Turkic Council,” the message said.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was held in Baku on October 13-14, 2019. The 7th Summit of the Turkic Council was held on October 15-16.

The Turkic Council was established by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on October 3, 2009, in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan city. Uzbekistan joined the organization in 2019. The organization's goal is to develop comprehensive cooperation among the member-states.

