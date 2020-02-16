Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.
“It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Lithuania that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and the friendly people of Lithuania,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.
“The present level of Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations is gratifying. I believe that mutually beneficial expansion of these relations across all areas will serve further the interests of our peoples,” reads the letter. “I seize this opportunity to wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you, and peace and prosperity to your people.”
