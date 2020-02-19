Azerbaijani president arrives in Italy for state visit (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Italy for a state visit.
A guard of honor was lined up for the president at Rome Fiumicino International Airport.
President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by head of the Diplomatic Protocol of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Inigo Lambertini, Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari and other officials.
