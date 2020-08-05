Film glorifying Armenian fascist Garegin Nzhdeh shot in Bulgaria (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

A film in honor of fascist of Garegin Nzhdeh who was Armenian, Nazi collaborator and commander of the Wehrmacht’s Armenian Legion was shot in Bulgaria, Trend reports.

According to the information disseminated by Armenian websites operating in Russia, the film was financed by the Bulgarian benefactor of Armenian origin.

As reported, a Bulgarian sculptor has also created a bust of the Armenian fascist, which will be opened soon. The land to place the pedestal of the bust on will be brought from Zangazur, where Nzhdeh committed genocide against the Azerbaijani Turks.

Commenting on the fact, Azerbaijan’s MP Sevil Mikayilova said that the world community should resolutely protest against the erection of a monument to the fascist of Armenian origin Nzhdeh in Bulgaria and the shooting of a film in honor of this executioner.

However, the construction of a monument to a fascist of Armenian origin in Bulgaria is not accidental, Mikayilova noted.

“Everyone knows that the Soviet court sentenced Nzhdeh to imprisonment for 25 years, as well as other facts of this kind. This is recent history, and the world is well aware of what fascism is. The countries that won the victory over fascism in 1945 must now clearly recognize its threat to the world security. The fact that years earlier, the Azerbaijani state exposed Armenia's interest in developing fascist tendencies should become an alarm signal for the whole world,” the MP stressed.

Mikayilova added that the destructive actions of the Armenians must be unequivocally suppressed.

"Otherwise, we will witness the flourishing of Armenia's unbridled acts, which pose a threat to security in the whole world," she noted.

Then, all countries will become eyewitnesses of the consequences of the terrible disaster that will befall the world community, the MP concluded.