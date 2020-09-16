Azerbaijani president congratulates Jewish community of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a congratulatory letter to the Jewish community of Azerbaijan.

"Dear fellow countrymen,

I cordially congratulate you on the New Year Holiday of the Jewish people - Rosh Hashanah - and extend my best regards and sincerest wishes to each of you.

Jews, along with representatives of various ethnic and religious groups, have for centuries lived in Azerbaijan, a country with rich historical and cultural heritage and centuries-old traditions of tolerance, in peace, tranquility, mutual respect and trust. Azerbaijan is one of the few places where ethnic and religious intolerance, xenophobia and anti-Semitism do not exist.

The state of Azerbaijan, which attaches great importance to coexistence based on democratic and constitutional principles, promotion of high tolerance and multicultural values, pays a great deal of attention and care to the preservation of cultural and spiritual values, development of language and culture of all ethnic minorities, including the Jewish community.

It is commendable that our compatriots of Jewish origin, who are actively involved in the socio-political, socio-cultural life of our country, always demonstrate their love and loyalty to Azerbaijan, making significant contributions to communicating the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community, regardless of where they live.

Dear friends,

On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, which epitomizes kindness, spiritual revival and renewal, I once again extend my sincere congratulations to all of you and wish prosperity to your families and abundance to your homes.

Happy holiday!" the letter said.