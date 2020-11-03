Members of ASALA, PKK among members of Armenian VoMa armed group (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Politics 3 November 2020 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.3

Trend:

Members of Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other terrorist organizations are among the members of the Armenian VoMa armed group, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

In accordance with the information, Armenian citizen Vladimir Vartanov and others, having created the armed formation called "VoMa" ("Voxj Mnalu Arvest" - the art of survival), attracted citizens of different nationalities from other countries into this armed formation.

The Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office conducted the investigation on the basis of the files received from the Azerbaijani State Security Service, according to which the members of this armed formation were preparing to commit terrorist acts in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

During the investigation the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office revealed that Vartanov and others created "VoMa" paramilitary organization on the Armenian territory in 2014 by using internet to commit terrorist acts against Azerbaijan.

Vartanov and others attracted foreign citizens of Armenian origin to "VoMa", as well as members of "ASALA", "PKK" and other terrorist groups, organizing their participation in military exercises as a criminal organization within the "Mountain Rifle Reserve Battalion" ("VoMA" battalion).

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Lebanese Armenians fighting in Nagorno Karabakh must be prosecuted - legal expert
Lebanese Armenians fighting in Nagorno Karabakh must be prosecuted - legal expert
Equinor to increase oil &amp;gas output by 3% per annum
Equinor to increase oil &gas output by 3% per annum
Death toll after shooting in Vienna increasing to two
Death toll after shooting in Vienna increasing to two
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s reconnaissance and sabotage group in direction of Zangilan district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:30
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund continues compensating closed banks' clients Economy 14:28
War leads Armenia to bankruptcy - Russian media outlets Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:25
Armenia has to lie every time to hide its losses on battlefield - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:20
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 14:18
Significant number of companies suspended operations in Georgia since March Business 14:17
Anglo Asian Mining planning exploration of minerals in Azerbaijan's Gedabek Business 14:16
Georgia reports 1,943 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 14:09
Uzbekistan’s budget expenditures sharply increase for 9M2020 Finance 14:08
Money transfers value from Kazakhstan abroad surges year-on-year Finance 14:07
Iran's Agriculture Ministry to develop startups Business 14:06
Geostat reveals inflation rates in Georgia Business 14:00
Iran increases revival of industrial units Business 13:58
Central Bank of Iran to implement new policy Finance 13:51
Turkmen company receives large apple harvest Business 13:48
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:39
Azerbaijani community in Calgary hold solidarity rally Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:37
Kazakhstan plans to prolong ban on diesel fuel import Kazakhstan 13:31
Turkmen power plant plans to increase electricity production in 2025 Oil&Gas 13:28
Victims of Armenian terror commemorated in Hamburg Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:26
Protest held in Montreal to condemn Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani cities (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:23
Zenith Energy details reasons of abandoning Azerbaijani assets Oil&Gas 13:21
Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos receives World Teleport Association conformity certificate Economy 13:11
Azerbaijani mortgage fund reveals data on issued loans in Oct.2020 Finance 13:10
Zenith Energy discloses loss from discontinued operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:08
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives update on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:54
Armenia’s info about destruction of Azerbaijan’s mortar platoon - absurd, says MoD Politics 12:54
Windows ranks first among operating systems in Azerbaijan ICT 12:52
Bombing of Shusha city with prohibited ammunition - Armenian fake, says Azerbaijani MoD Politics 12:51
Kazakhstan suggests Uzbekistan to expand commodity items for Uzbek import Business 12:49
Cotton harvesting continues in Turkmenistan Business 12:45
Members of ASALA, PKK among members of Armenian VoMa armed group (PHOTO) Politics 12:44
Armenia shelling Fuzuli with 'Smerch' missiles - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 12:42
Turkey reveals number of locally registered Iranian companies Turkey 12:38
Water pipeline to be launched from Persian Gulf to Iran’s Kerman Province Transport 12:37
Azerbaijani FM thanks Turkic Council SecGen for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position based on int'l law (PHOTO) Politics 12:37
Kazakhstan's import from Algeria up twofold despite COVID-19 Business 12:29
Kazakhstan increases exports to Morocco amid COVID-19 Business 12:26
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to int'l organizations due to pressure on media covering Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan Politics 12:24
Petroleum products prices increase in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:16
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Austria on Vienna downtown shooting Politics 12:13
Turkmenistan confirms state's commitment to participate in UN activities Turkmenistan 12:11
Lebanese Armenians fighting in Nagorno Karabakh must be prosecuted - legal expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:11
Armenia must return occupied territories to Azerbaijan - Iran's Supreme Leader Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:08
Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan ICT 12:03
Kazakhstan's Kuryk port launches ferry operation to Iranian port Transport 11:58
Cement price significantly increases on Uzbek Commodity and Raw Exchange Business 11:50
Monetary base of Georgia increases Finance 11:48
Consul General Nasimi Aghayev’s interview aired by US TV channels (VIDEO) Politics 11:44
Funds to be allocated for Ardabil-Mianeh railway construction in Iran Transport 11:38
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider opening of int’l bus service between major cities Transport 11:36
Azerbaijani air defense units destroy UAV of Armenian Armed Forces - MoD Politics 11:35
Zenith Energy’s capex on Azerbaijani assets down Oil&Gas 11:31
Eta could become Category 5 hurricane before landfall - U.S. NHC US 11:29
Georgian banks increase lending to economy Finance 11:24
Japan eyes expanding import of dried fruits from Uzbekistan Business 11:23
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 11:22
Azerbaijani tax service talks benefits of recently introduced cashback system Business 11:21
Peace in S.Caucasus possible only after liberating Azerbaijani lands from occupation - Turkish MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:19
COVID-19 to cause earlier-than-expected peak oil demand Oil&Gas 11:11
Armenian troops being squeezed from their positions by Azerbaijani army - MoD Politics 11:08
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks Politics 11:05
Google Chrome remains most-used internet browser in Azerbaijan ICT 11:04
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy filters via tender Tenders 11:04
Turkmenistan considers joint actions with UNESCO for upcoming years Turkmenistan 10:58
OPEC may delay tapering decision by quarter Oil&Gas 10:58
Kazakhstan names annual effect of applying energy-saving technologies Oil&Gas 10:51
Global oil demand in 1Q21 to be 5% lower than in 1Q19 Oil&Gas 10:44
Crude oil handling surges at Marine Terminal of Сaspian Pipeline Consortium Oil&Gas 10:34
Equinor to increase oil &gas output by 3% per annum Oil&Gas 10:32
Azerbaijan prepares report on Ganja damages after Armenia's attacks, sends it to int'l organizations Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:30
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale Nov.4 Oil&Gas 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov.3 Finance 10:25
Uzbekistan’s 9M2020 livestock production revealed Uzbekistan 10:24
Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan talks ANAMA's employee hit by mine Politics 10:18
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to implement projects in water management Business 10:03
Iran reveals volume of essential products unloaded at Bandar Imam port Transport 10:01
Prices of dairy products increase in Iran Business 09:54
Armenia has wide practice of usage of phosphorus munitions - top official Politics 09:53
Azerbaijan's army liberates its lands from occupation with great enthusiasm (VIDEO) Politics 09:51
Armenian side spreads false information again - Azerbaijan's MoD Politics 09:47
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 3 Uzbekistan 09:34
Armenian side's rhetoric towards Russia begins to irritate - Russian media outlet Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
Iran's private sector hopes CBI to launch issuing credit for imports Business 09:26
Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani Army's border positions Politics 09:26
Iran puts six-month trade with ECO members at $4.5bn Iran 09:00
Azerbaijan lists Armenia's military equipment destroyed in last 24 hours Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:19
Latest situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes as of Nov. 3 Politics 08:17
Over 97 million Americans cast early votes US 08:14
Death toll after shooting in Vienna increasing to two Europe 07:12
Equipment for processing unusable silkworm cocoon to be supplied to Azerbaijan Business 07:11
S. Korea reports 75 more COVID-19 cases, 26,807 in total World 06:21
Fifteen persons wounded in Vienna shooting incident Europe 05:16
Brazil reports 179 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 04:13
Terrorist act occurred in Vienna - Austrian Interior Minister Europe 03:31
Kyrgyzstan boosts car import from Turkey Turkey 02:43
Several likely killed in suspected Vienna terror attack Europe 01:35
Shooting reported near synagogue in downtown Vienna (VIDEO) Europe 00:51
Istanbul’s new metro line opens, free of charge for 10 days Turkey 00:16
OHCHR alarmed at indiscriminate attacks in populated areas around Karabakh conflict zone Politics 2 November 23:59
All news