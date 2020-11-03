Members of ASALA, PKK among members of Armenian VoMa armed group (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:44)

Members of Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other terrorist organizations are among the members of the Armenian VoMa armed group, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

In accordance with the information, Armenian citizen Vladimir Vartanov and others, having created the armed formation called "VoMa" ("Voxj Mnalu Arvest" - the art of survival), attracted citizens of different nationalities from other countries into this armed formation.

The Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office conducted the investigation on the basis of the files received from the Azerbaijani State Security Service, according to which the members of this armed formation were preparing to commit terrorist acts in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

During the investigation the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office revealed that Vartanov and others created "VoMa" paramilitary organization on the Armenian territory in 2014 by using internet to commit terrorist acts against Azerbaijan.

Vartanov and others attracted foreign citizens of Armenian origin to "VoMa", as well as members of "ASALA", "PKK" and other terrorist groups, organizing their participation in military exercises as a criminal organization within the "Mountain Rifle Reserve Battalion" ("VoMA" battalion).