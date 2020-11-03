Multiculturalism is pride of Azerbaijan - top Azerbaijani official (VIDEO)

Politics 3 November 2020 22:54 (UTC+04:00)
Multiculturalism is pride of Azerbaijan - top Azerbaijani official (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Multiculturalism is what makes Azerbaijan proud, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

"Many thanks to the Russian community of Azerbaijan and all other ethnic groups. You are worthy citizens of Azerbaijan. Multiculturalism is the pride of Azerbaijan," Hajiyev wrote.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kyrgyzstan becomes main nuts importer from Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan becomes main nuts importer from Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan boosts car import from Turkey
Kyrgyzstan boosts car import from Turkey
Turkish export to OIC countries decline in 9M2020
Turkish export to OIC countries decline in 9M2020
Loading Bars
Latest
MoD unveils info on funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund as of November 2 Politics 23:40
Cannons of Armenian troops destroyed in Khojavend direction of front line (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23:39
Early vote in U.S. presidential election hits record 100 million US 23:38
Turkey to close most businesses at 10 p.m. in bid to curb coronavirus resurgence Turkey 23:25
Multiculturalism is pride of Azerbaijan - top Azerbaijani official (VIDEO) Politics 22:54
Africa's confirmed cases pass 1.8 mln Other News 22:50
Commander of Armenian motorized rifle regiment neutralized - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22:04
Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles against civilians in Tartar region - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21:27
Iran to launch Sarakh airport Business 20:54
Azerbaijan Army does not open fire at civilians and civilian infrastructure - MoD Politics 20:30
Armenian armed forces' tanks destroyed in battles near Khojavend (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:30
World knows about Armenia’s crimes and must demand punishment of those responsible – Azerbaijani ombudsman Politics 20:03
Volume of cargo transshipment in Turkish Ambarli port revealed Turkey 19:49
Armenia trying to convince its internal audience with fairy tales based on new scenarios - MoD Politics 19:48
Volume of cargo transshipment in Turkish Aliagan port revealed Turkey 19:45
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports volume disclosed Business 19:43
Private enterprises dominate in construction work in Baku Construction 19:41
Azerbaijan increases export of satellite services ICT 19:38
Data on Baku's industrial production revealed Business 19:38
Average monthly salary in Baku increased Finance 19:34
Volume of cargo transported from Ukraine through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 19:32
Volume of cargo transshipment from UAE through Turkish ports published Turkey 19:32
Azerbaijan's prosecutor general sends letter to UN high commissioner for human rights Politics 19:14
Azerbaijan prepares video footage about another serviceman showing heroism in battles (VIDEO) Society 18:51
Qatar supports Azerbaijan's position in Karabakh conflict settlement - Ambassador Politics 18:39
Georgian Herbia company expands its production line Business 18:29
Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group talks about ongoing projects in Georgia Construction 18:28
Next promotion of Azerbaijan in international arena (PHOTO) Society 18:27
Armenian Defense Ministry continues to misinform public - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 18:26
Kazakhstan to increase agriculture output as export demand grows Business 18:26
TAV Georgia announces destinations for month of November Transport 18:26
Kyrgyzstan becomes main nuts importer from Uzbekistan Business 18:25
Iran to supply domestic market with imported rice Business 18:17
Uzbekistan increases fruits export to Ukraine Business 18:14
Repairs at Uzbekistan’s Shurtan gas chemical complex to complete Oil&Gas 18:14
Uzbekistan's duty-free trade with US preserved Business 18:13
Azerbaijan's economic instruments allowing for mutual investments of Turkic countries Business 18:10
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer retains its leadership on export in private sector Oil&Gas 18:09
Neither Russia nor CSTO have any grounds to render military aid to Armenia - State Duma member Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:07
Armenia fighting on Azerbaijani soil, has displaced thousands there - conflict analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:57
Armenia again spreads provocative info about attacks on mosque in Shusha - president's aide Politics 17:35
Georgia lags behind neighboring countries regarding road quality Transport 17:34
Austrian police arrest man in city of Linz following Vienna attack Europe 17:29
Azerbaijani troops kill commander of Armenian armored battalion - Defense Ministry Politics 17:25
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar with phosphorus munitions (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:24
Armenian Armed Forces shell cemetery in Azerbaijan's Tartar, destroying many graves (PHOTO) Politics 17:23
Azerbaijani Ministry of Education reveals number of schools destroyed by Armenian troops Society 17:21
Registered merchandise exports of Georgia increase Business 17:19
UK's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for October Business 17:18
By bombarding Azerbaijani army's border units, Armenia trying to provoke Azerbaijan - MoD Politics 17:11
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds foreign exchange auction Finance 17:06
Armenian Armed Forces using mercenaries in occupied territories - President's aide Politics 17:01
Ambassador Bilal Hayee calls on President of “Azerbaijan Airlines” to discuss commencement of direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan Politics 16:56
G-Global communication platform to support green economy dev't in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl Kazakhstan 16:51
Iran's Saqqez Airport to be commissioned Transport 16:45
Georgia sees increase in monthly loans Finance 16:44
Armenia passed to hybrid war - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 16:41
Turkmenistan considering possibility of producing RON-100 fuel Oil&Gas 16:38
Armenian Armed Forces' regiment commander deserts from battlefield - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 16:35
Armenia involving children in military hostilities - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 16:32
Militarization level in Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani lands - one of highest in world - president's aide Politics 16:32
Kazakhstan approves master plan to develop urban infrastructure of Turkistan city Business 16:21
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 16:21
Use of white phosphorus by Armenia contradicts int'l convention - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 16:19
Iran's Ardabil Province has potential for establishment of Free Zone - Governor of Ardabil Province Business 16:11
Azerbaijani ministry appeals to convention secretariats over Armenian environmental terror Society 16:11
IFC eyes financing of Uzbek branch of Georgian bank Finance 16:07
Armenian troops bombarding Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Aghjabadi districts Politics 16:06
Armenian lobby threatens unbiased journalists with physical violence - president's aide Politics 16:00
Volume of sales via Azexport portal rises Business 15:57
Azerbaijan destroys group of Armenian snipers – Defense Ministry Politics 15:53
Armenian Armed Forces suffer big losses - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 15:51
Ranking of social networks by user activity in Azerbaijan unveiled ICT 15:50
Objective foreign journalists face Armenian lobby’s threats - top Azerbaijani official Politics 15:50
Azerbaijan's exports through 'Single Window' system up Business 15:48
Armenia continues provocations only giving lip service to peace - aide to president Politics 15:46
US election results to impact Iran's stock exchange Business 15:40
Funds on state deposits down in Georgia ICT 15:40
President's aide calls on Azerbaijani citizens abroad for vigilance against possible Armenian attacks Politics 15:40
Turkey to continue supporting Azerbaijan - Mevlut Cavusoglu Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:29
Iran to change the minimum guaranteed purchase price of wheat Business 15:24
Eni expects €1.4B cost reductions in 2021 Oil&Gas 15:24
Azerbaijani president's aide talks suppression of Armenian military provocations Politics 15:24
Azerbaijan taking necessary measures to attract investment Business 15:21
Details of Iran's social security insurance revealed Business 15:19
Azerbaijan confirms 551 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:18
Volume of investments from Japan to Georgia down Business 15:17
Assistant to Azerbaijani president, spokesman for Azerbaijani Defense Ministry holding joint briefing Politics 15:17
Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator talks future investments ICT 15:13
Saudi Aramco third-quarter profit slumps 44.6% as pandemic chokes demand Arab World 15:10
Gas from Turkmenistan can make major contribution to global gas demand - analyst Oil&Gas 15:08
Azerbaijan destroys ammunition warehouses of Armenian troops near Khankendi (VIDEO) Politics 15:03
How the US presidential election result to affect Iran's int'l trade? Business 14:59
EBRD eyeing supporting expansion project of Kazakhstan's Almaty int'l airport Transport 14:55
Top-selling mobile devices in Azerbaijan revealed ICT 14:55
Udins praying for liberation of occupied Caucasian Albanian churches in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:53
Iran reports 8,932 new COVID-19 cases Society 14:48
Several facilities to be launched in Iran’s Chabahar port Transport 14:48
Iran to implement plans to improve standard of living Society 14:46
Turkish investors eye medical masks production launch in Kazakhstan Business 14:44
All news