Khankandi to become one of most beautiful, highly-developed cities in Azerbaijan - MP
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
Khankandi will become one of the most beautiful and highly-developed cities in Azerbaijan, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.
"Dear residents of Khankandi, I declare with great pride that the sovereignty of Azerbaijan will be fully restored throughout Karabakh, including in Khankandi. Khankandi will become more beautiful with our tricolor flag. Residents of Khankandi will return to their homes. This city will become one of the most beautiful and most highly developed cities in Azerbaijan. I said that "our road is to Khankandi!" And we are already at home! Get ready to back home!” Ganjaliyev wrote on his Facebook page.
