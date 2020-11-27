Conflicts, external aggression threaten peace, security - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Politics 27 November 2020 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

First version: 16:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Conflicts, protracted external aggression, and lack of responsibility threaten peace and security, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the remark during the 42nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) member states

It also hinders regional cooperation.

The Azerbaijani FM noted that the statement signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia on November 9, 2020, opened a new page in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan prepares project for intellectual property system dev’t
Turkmenistan prepares project for intellectual property system dev’t
Azerbaijan's High-Tech Park records new resident companies
Azerbaijan's High-Tech Park records new resident companies
Use of electronic state services in Azerbaijan grows
Use of electronic state services in Azerbaijan grows
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of debit cards in Azerbaijan increases Finance 17:54
Uzbekistan increases raisins export to Netherlands Business 17:50
Georgia to subsidize wheat flour price Business 17:49
IAEA to implement multiple projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 17:46
Uzbekistan, Hungary consider establishing Uzbek-Hungarian Business Council Business 17:41
Uzbekistan confirms repayment schedules on ADB loan for solid waste cleaning Finance 17:40
Percentage of problem loans in Azerbaijan down Finance 17:37
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for vehicles provision Tenders 17:28
Tree-planting campaign continues in Azerbaijan's Gubadli (PHOTO) Society 17:23
Azerbaijan raises commercial gas production Oil&Gas 17:10
COVID-related quarantine may be strengthened in Kazakhstan in December Kazakhstan 17:03
German Bundestag welcoming cessation of hostilities in Karabakh for sustainable peace Politics 17:01
Spain names main Turkmen sectors of its interest Business 16:57
Iran to follow FATF-related bills Politics 16:56
French Development Agency puts emphasis on increasing solar and wind capacity integration in Georgia Oil&Gas 16:46
Putin to hold annual press conference via video link on December 17 Russia 16:46
Share of Austria in total import of Azerbaijan increases Business 16:38
Kazakhstan, Canada discuss prospects for agriculture co-op Business 16:35
Iranian Aras Free Trade Zone reveals its trade surplus Business 16:30
Modernization of primary gas treatment unit carried out at Uzbek oil field Oil&Gas 16:27
Ambassador of Mexico meets with Azerbaijani Acting Minister of Culture Society 16:25
Azerbaijan supplying drinking water to liberated Shusha city (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:24
Azerbaijan consistently works to strengthen regional cooperation - MFA Politics 16:21
Azerbaijan's import of chemical products from Turkey up Turkey 16:18
Conflicts, external aggression threaten peace, security - Azerbaijani FM Politics 16:17
Azerbaijani Minister of Economy receives Qatari ambassador (PHOTO) Business 16:16
Iran's industrial cities work at minimum capacity Business 16:14
U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue US 16:12
Turkey discloses Istanbul Airport's ten-month passenger traffic volume Turkey 16:11
Japan ruling party proposal backs assistance for COVID-hit airlines Other News 16:11
Iran's Social Security Organization to forgive insurance fines of employers Business 16:08
Elbit Systems wins Spanish Army radio deal Israel 16:05
Putin meets RSC members to discuss Russian peacekeepers' activities in Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:00
Uzbek metallurgical plant switches to int’l financial reporting standards Finance 15:47
New company established in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city Business 15:43
Iran to close public offices amid COVID-19 Society 15:42
Volume of industrial lending in Azerbaijan grows Finance 15:37
Azerbaijani 'Maestro Niyazi' dry-cargo ship repaired and tested Transport 15:22
France-24 TV channel broadcasts reportage about liberated Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:12
Small state enterprises, vehicles to be auctioned in Azerbaijan Business 15:12
Uzbek Ministry of Finance eyes setting excise tax on sugar imports Finance 15:07
New electronic services to be introduced in Turkmenistan's banking system Finance 15:01
Oil bitumen imports decrease to Georgia Oil&Gas 14:55
10M2020 cargo, passenger traffic in Turkish Esenboga Airport drops Turkey 14:52
Discovery of Turkmen scientists expected to make unique contribution to healthcare system on global scale Turkmenistan 14:40
Azerbaijan detects 3,712 new COVID-19 cases, 1,359 recoveries Society 14:36
World to need at least 1.1 trillion barrels of hydrocarbons over next 20 years Oil&Gas 14:29
Kazakhstan decreases crude petroleum oil supplies to Netherlands Oil&Gas 14:26
Number of construction enterprises, organizations in Uzbekistan up Construction 14:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals data on population's deposits Finance 14:16
Georgia sees decrease in import of aviation fuel Oil&Gas 14:14
Oil & gas industry is not at risk of being starved of capital Oil&Gas 14:07
Nearly half of bank deposits in Azerbaijan made in foreign currency, says CBA Finance 14:05
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for medical supplies purchase Tenders 14:02
Iran Parliament speaker obliges gov't to implement “People's Livelihood Protection Act” as soon as possible Politics 14:00
Luxury hotels to be created in Nagorno-Karabakh region Economy 14:00
Azerenerji OJSC implementing essential project in Karabakh, adjacent districts Economy 14:00
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:56
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom sees threefold increase in profits Business 13:55
Turkey's VP talks current defense-related projects Turkey 13:54
Iran to join several countries in coronavirus vaccine development Society 13:44
Cybersecurity - one of main objectives of Georgia - Energy Community Secretariat report Business 13:40
UNDP office in Uzbekistan to buy agricultural equipment via tender Tenders 13:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to raise funds at deposit auction Finance 13:24
Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals year-on-year data on lending to household sector Finance 13:23
Facebook cryptocurrency Libra to launch as early as January but scaled back US 13:16
“Investment Treaty” intensively negotiated between Georgia and Japan Business 13:16
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 190 million barrels Oil&Gas 13:16
Turkmenistan prepares project for intellectual property system dev’t ICT 13:15
Prime Minister Modi inaugurates RE-Invest 2020 Arab World 13:10
TAP is operational and can deliver gas, says managing director Oil&Gas 13:09
Uzbek Anti-Crisis Fund expenses up due to extended COVID-9 resistance Finance 12:58
Ruling coalition in Germany stands for Berlin’s participation in promoting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:51
Azerbaijani gymnasts in group exercises reach final of European Championship in Ukraine Society 12:42
Azerbaijan's labor ministry, Azermash Group LLC sign tender contract Business 12:40
Iran reduces imports of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 12:30
Plastic cards becoming more popular in Kazakhstan Business 12:28
Turkish Ombudsman Institution prepares special report on Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:26
Turkmenistan prepares project aimed at developing energy diplomacy Oil&Gas 12:26
Uzbekistan’s 10M2020 production of chemical products revealed Uzbekistan 12:17
Azerbaijan Insurers Association calls on citizens to annually renew insurance contracts Finance 12:15
Russian Tatneft eyeing butadiene production in co-op with Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:14
ICAO to include Azerbaijan's three airfields in new list of int'l geographical coordinates Transport 12:02
Georgia becomes most popular exporter of Uzbek beans Business 11:59
Construction of new water reservoirs in Uzbekistan to improve water supply of land areas Construction 11:59
Azerbaijan's ten-month import of grains, legumes from Turkey up Turkey 11:59
Turkish TPAO to expand oil, gas exploration zone Oil&Gas 11:58
Azerbaijani TS Motors LLC wins tender on tire purchases Business 11:57
Georgia sees record increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:57
Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation working to attract foreign investment Transport 11:50
Gas market concept under discussion in Georgia Oil&Gas 11:50
French Senate Resolution is blow to French interests in South Caucasus - Center for Economic Reforms Analysis Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:49
Direct flights on the Baku-Minsk route to be resumed Society 11:49
Azerbaijan's High-Tech Park records new resident companies ICT 11:35
Uzbek, South Korean foreign ministers discuss strengthening of economic ties Business 11:33
Russia to produce over 100 million doses of world’s first COVID-19 vaccine in India Business 11:32
Use of electronic state services in Azerbaijan grows ICT 11:32
Land plots for agricultural producers to be allocated from special fund in Turkmenistan Business 11:31
Kazakh import of steel from Turkey almost halves in 10M2020 Turkey 11:29
All wells at Muradkhanli-Jafarli-Zardab block in Azerbaijan put under conservation Oil&Gas 11:20
All news