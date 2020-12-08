Turkey appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8
Trend:
A new Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish NTV channel.
Ahmet Demirok has been appointed to the post of the Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan.
The term of the diplomatic activity of the current Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral will expire soon.
