Azerbaijan shows liberated Ashaghy Shurtan village of Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan Jan. 13
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage of Ashaghy Shurtan village of Kalbajar district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage:
