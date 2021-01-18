New memorandum between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A new memorandum between Azerbaijan and Turkey will be submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament for discussion, Trend reports on Jan. 18.

The issue in this regard was included in the work plan of the Human Rights Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament for the spring session of 2021.

Thus, the work plan includes the issue of approving the Memorandum of Understanding "On strategic cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Turkey".