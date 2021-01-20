UK ambassador to Azerbaijan makes statement on January 20 tragedy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20
Trend:
The UK Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, James Sharp has left a message related to the January 20, 1990 tragedy in Baku, on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"At the beginning of my mission in Azerbaijan in 2019, I first of all visited the Martyrs' Alley," Sharp wrote.
"Together with the staff of the UK Embassy, we respectfully honor the memory of the martyrs of 20 January, who are a symbol of Azerbaijan's independence," the ambassador wrote.
