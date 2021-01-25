Azerbaijani FM receives Iranian counterpart (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.25

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Baramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is being held in Baku, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Twitter post.

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Jan. 24 as part of a regional tour that will also take him to other countries including Russia later.

Zarif and the accompanying delegation were welcomed in Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport by a number of Azerbaijan political officials and Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi.

He is slated to hold talks on new opportunities for cooperation in the region after the liberation of the country's lands in Karabakh including Iranian companies' involvement in Karabakh reconstruction.

Trilateral cooperation between Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia in order to complete the North-South international corridor and use the capacities of this transit route as much as possible is another issue to be discussed during the meetings between Zarif and Azerbaijani officials.