Azerbaijan shows footage from Zerger village of Fuzuli district ((PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage from Zerger village of Fuzuli district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
