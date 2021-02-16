Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO)

Politics 16 February 2021 20:58 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Chairman of the Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyafat Asgarov met with a delegation led by Chairman of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Iranian parliament Mojtaba Zonnour on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend on Feb. 16.

While welcoming the delegation, Asgarov said that the friendly relations established between the two countries after Azerbaijan gained independence will continue to develop.

While emphasizing the big merits of the presidents in political relations between the two countries at a high level, Asgarov said that the documents signed during the mutual visits of the presidents created a solid legal basis for the development of bilateral relations.

Touching upon the relations between the parliaments of the two countries, Asgarov spoke about the importance of mutual visits and parliamentary friendship groups in the development of relations.

Asgarov stressed the need to resume mutual visits, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that joint projects serve the well-being of both peoples.

In turn, Zonnour, first of all, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, asked the Almighty for the repose of the souls of the martyrs and wished their families peace.

Highly appreciating the common historical and cultural values of Azerbaijan and Iran, the guest emphasized the favorable conditions and potential for the further development of relations and also stressed the important contribution that the parliaments can make in this sphere.

Touching upon the importance of joint efforts in the development of North-South and East-West corridors, Zonnour said that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in many spheres.

While speaking about the experience of Iranian companies interested in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, Zonnour expressed the desire of a number of Iranian companies to participate in these projects.

Asgarov stressed that the houses and facilities were greatly destructed by the Armenian side on the liberated lands of Azerbaijan during the occupation period while the restoration and development of these territories have been declared a priority by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Stressing that the preference is given to Iran, like other friendly countries, in the restoration of these territories, Asgarov again thanked people and leaders of Iran, who, defending justice, supported Azerbaijan in this issue.

Head of the Office of the Azerbaijani parliament Safa Mirzoyev, members of the Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament Arzu Naghiyev and Kamal Jafarov, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi and other officials also attended the meeting.

Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan Airways to carry out two flights to Frankfurt
Uzbekistan Airways to carry out two flights to Frankfurt
Uzbekistan’s population increases purchases of new cars
Uzbekistan’s population increases purchases of new cars
Turkey, Russia working on increasing share of rail transport in mutual trade
Turkey, Russia working on increasing share of rail transport in mutual trade
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan Airways to carry out two flights to Frankfurt Transport 21:31
Kazakhstan produced above 4 bln cu m of gas in Jan Kazakhstan 21:30
Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO) Politics 20:58
Iranian government's priority - to solving environmental problems Business 20:57
Requirement for compliance of urban planning documents to enter force in Azerbaijan Economy 20:33
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund positively responds to most loan inquiries in 2020 Business 19:41
Azerbaijan aims to improve efficiency in restoration of its liberated lands Economy 19:37
TRACECA plans to develop multimodal cargo transportation in Azerbaijan Business 19:31
Azerbaijan, Spain to eliminate double taxation Business 19:12
FMs of Turkey, Georgia to pay official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 19:12
Dire weather conditions lead to oil production decrease in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 18:05
Kazakhstan fails to reach plan for petroleum product manufacturing Oil&Gas 18:04
Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies after battle with cancer US 18:02
Uzbekistan’s population increases purchases of new cars Transport 17:57
Uzbek currency rates for February 16 Finance 17:57
Iran discloses value of exports to Arab countries Business 17:56
Kazakhstan sets up projects, priorities to develop energy sector in 2021 Oil&Gas 17:56
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s securities in great demand at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 17:34
Industrial enterprises of Russian Kirov region showing interest in Azerbaijani market Business 17:22
Investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan’s chemical industry revealed Uzbekistan 17:20
Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund funded hundreds of industrial projects in 2020 Business 17:20
Largest share of sale on Uzbekistan’s real estate markets falls on Tashkent Uzbekistan 17:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 17:19
Kazakhstan resumes petroleum gas exports to Bulgaria Oil&Gas 17:16
Indian-origin Preeti Sinha to lead UN Capital Development Fund Other News 17:16
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of control, measuring devices Tenders 17:15
200 Indian-origin people occupy leadership positions in 15 countries, 60 hold Cabinet ranks Other News 17:14
Int'l cross-border payments increase in Uzbekistan despite COVID-19 Finance 17:04
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum gases exports to Hungary month-on-month Oil&Gas 17:00
Georgia plans to redirect loans from European Investment Bank Business 16:57
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengeology State Corporation starts drilling new well Oil&Gas 16:57
Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank talks its investments in Georgia Business 16:48
Turkey, Russia working on increasing share of rail transport in mutual trade Transport 16:46
Half of Azerbaijani Bank Avrasiya's liabilities fall on deposits in 2020 Finance 16:36
Tehran, Beijing relations make significant progress - Iran's Zarif Business 16:35
Uzbekistan Airways increases flights to Kyrgyzstan Transport 16:34
Compressor for diesel hydrogen filtration unit launched at Tehran Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 16:33
Germany plans to offer free rapid coronavirus tests from March 1 Europe 16:30
Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue US 16:23
Iran's main economic approach - to increase export, says first VP Business 16:23
Project on modernization of vocational education aimed at supporting Azerbaijani youth - Head of EU Delegation Society 16:22
Share of loan portfolios in Azerbaijani Bank Avrasiya’s assets increased in 2020 Finance 16:20
Great opportunities created for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran - Iranian official Politics 16:11
New Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan vows to elevate relations of to states to new level Politics 16:09
Azerbaijan confirms 191 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:09
Belarus always supported sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 16:09
EU project in Azerbaijan to help country improve education system - UNDP Economy 16:08
TAP gas may cause fluctuations in supply volumes to Italy from other sources Oil&Gas 16:06
Footage from Hunarli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 16:04
On liberated lands we want to see Indonesian companies as our partners, as contractors to implement different projects - President Aliyev Politics 16:01
New era in South Caucasus with Azerbaijan playing key role Business 15:59
During conflict, Indonesia’s government expressed support to Azerbaijan, we highly value that - President Aliyev Politics 15:59
Iran eyes gas export to China via IP pipeline Oil&Gas 15:57
Azerbaijan shares data on agricultural loans for 2020 Finance 15:56
Iran to resume electricity export to Afghanistan Business 15:52
There are good examples of Belarusian-Azerbaijani joint ventures in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 15:48
New Azerbaijani mobile platform may replace production of paper-based business cards Economy 15:47
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister talks about plans on gas export Oil&Gas 15:46
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss draft convention on double taxation avoidance Economy 15:45
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency shares projections for apple exports to Russia Business 15:29
Georgia increases export of small ruminants Business 15:28
Israel economy shrinks 2.4% in 2020, grows 6.3% in fourth quarter Israel 15:28
Armenia must direct efforts on concrete steps to implement trilateral declaration – Azerbaijani MFA Politics 15:27
Toyota to suspend output from nine factories in Japan due to quake Other News 15:27
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spares Tenders 15:26
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP for 2020 revealed Business 15:26
Mineral deposits in Azerbaijan to be commissioned through auction Business 15:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 16 Society 15:13
Nar continues to expand its network in Nakhchivan Society 15:06
Kazakhstan state budget revenue exceeds projections Finance 14:59
Georgia’s economy to contract - Galt & Taggart Business 14:58
Iranian parliament approves govt's budget amendment bill Business 14:58
SABAH graduates of UNEC successfully integrating into world labor market Society 14:57
Azerbaijan, Georgia expanding trade and economic co-op Business 14:56
German investor morale surges on shopping spree expectations Europe 14:55
Mutual trade between Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan triples Business 14:41
Iran's Lordegan Company unveils export data Oil&Gas 14:32
Uzbek ministry announces tender for construction of parking garages Tenders 14:23
COVID-19 vaccination can protect uninfected population of Azerbaijan - infectiologist Society 14:17
Azerbaijani appointed to high position in UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Society 14:17
Uzbekistan’s oil refinery to purchase catalysts via tender Tenders 14:04
Trade sector suffers most in Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 14:02
Iran expands aluminum production Business 14:00
Kazakhstan sustains output increase in major economy sectors - ministry Kazakhstan 13:58
Turkmen companies taking part in Central Asia-Virtual EXPO (CAVEX) exhibition Business 13:57
Initial funds allocated from Azerbaijan 2021 state budget to political parties Finance 13:54
Volume of lending to Azerbaijan's agricultural sector up in 2020 Finance 13:53
South African Airways gets $346 million from government to pay laid-off workers Other News 13:46
Kazakhstan sees largest decline in growth rates in exports and real GDP in 2020 Business 13:33
Number of solar panel stations operating in Iran's South Khorasan Province disclosed Oil&Gas 13:28
Low oil prices to affect Kazakhstan’s mining industry decline - forecast Business 13:26
Uzbekistan taking measures to deepen localization in textile production Uzbekistan 13:26
Azerbaijan shows footage from Babayli village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:24
Azerbaijani banks' demand at currency auction fully met despite slight decrease Finance 13:23
Schedule of international cargo flights from Turkmenistan to China, Germany announced Transport 13:22
Uzbekistan eyes improving activities of standardization agency Uzbekistan 13:22
Azerbaijan's electricity supplier signs tender contract on purchase of spare parts Oil&Gas 13:22
Chairmen of Azerbaijani MHI, TABIB receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 12:55
Iran declares amount of funds to be spent on shipbuilding Transport 12:54
Russia delivers new batch of cargo to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district Politics 12:54
All news