Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Chairman of the Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyafat Asgarov met with a delegation led by Chairman of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Iranian parliament Mojtaba Zonnour on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend on Feb. 16.

While welcoming the delegation, Asgarov said that the friendly relations established between the two countries after Azerbaijan gained independence will continue to develop.

While emphasizing the big merits of the presidents in political relations between the two countries at a high level, Asgarov said that the documents signed during the mutual visits of the presidents created a solid legal basis for the development of bilateral relations.

Touching upon the relations between the parliaments of the two countries, Asgarov spoke about the importance of mutual visits and parliamentary friendship groups in the development of relations.

Asgarov stressed the need to resume mutual visits, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that joint projects serve the well-being of both peoples.

In turn, Zonnour, first of all, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, asked the Almighty for the repose of the souls of the martyrs and wished their families peace.

Highly appreciating the common historical and cultural values of Azerbaijan and Iran, the guest emphasized the favorable conditions and potential for the further development of relations and also stressed the important contribution that the parliaments can make in this sphere.

Touching upon the importance of joint efforts in the development of North-South and East-West corridors, Zonnour said that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in many spheres.

While speaking about the experience of Iranian companies interested in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, Zonnour expressed the desire of a number of Iranian companies to participate in these projects.

Asgarov stressed that the houses and facilities were greatly destructed by the Armenian side on the liberated lands of Azerbaijan during the occupation period while the restoration and development of these territories have been declared a priority by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Stressing that the preference is given to Iran, like other friendly countries, in the restoration of these territories, Asgarov again thanked people and leaders of Iran, who, defending justice, supported Azerbaijan in this issue.

Head of the Office of the Azerbaijani parliament Safa Mirzoyev, members of the Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament Arzu Naghiyev and Kamal Jafarov, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi and other officials also attended the meeting.