Azerbaijan's Parliament sends letter to Estonia regarding Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Members of the Azerbaijan Parliament’s working group on inter-parliamentary relations Azerbaijan-Estonia sent a letter of thanks to the head of the Estonia-Azerbaijan working group on inter-parliamentary relations Sven Sister, Trend reports.

The statement of the Estonia-Azerbaijan working group on inter-parliamentary relations on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, which was posted on the official website of the Estonian parliament, was highly appreciated in the letter.

The appreciation was expressed on behalf of the friendship group for this supporting statement, which shares the grief of the people of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Estonia," said the letter.

The confidence was expressed that inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop, and parliamentary diplomacy will serve to further improve the well-being of peoples of two countries and strengthen ties.

Earlier, the Estonian Parliament’s Estonia-Azerbaijan working group on inter-parliamentary relations made a statement on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. In the letter, the working group condemned crimes of Armenia against humanity, the civilian population of Azerbaijan on the night of February 25-26, 1992, and stressed the importance of bringing to justice those responsible for this massacre.