Azerbaijani media representatives observe de-mining process in war-torn Aghdam - Trend TV
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 13
Trend:
The trip of heads of media resources and NGOs, bloggers and public activists of Azerbaijan to the country’s Aghdam city liberated from Armenian occupation started on March 13, continues, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.
The delegation has observed the de-mining process carried out by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).
The delegation headed by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, includes the managers of all TV channels, news agencies, most newspapers, as well as many bloggers and social media activists.
