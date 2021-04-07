Azerbaijani FM, Turkish ambassador exchange views on issues of mutual interest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral upon the termination of his diplomatic duties on April 7, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov noted with satisfaction the role of Ozoral as an ambassador in the development of high-level relations between the two brotherly countries and thanked him for his contribution in this regard.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey impose great responsibility also on the ambassadors and stressed that Ambassador Ozoral, during his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, successfully coped with this important task and successfully worked as ambassador of fraternal Turkey in a historical period for Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Ozoral said he did not separate Azerbaijan from Turkey and this will always be the case. He said he was proud to serve as ambassador at a very important time for Azerbaijan and thanked him for the high attention and cooperation shown to him during his diplomatic career.

“Emphasizing with satisfaction that the visa requirement for visits between the two countries has been abolished and our citizens can now travel on the basis of ID cards, the ambassador described it as a manifestation of fraternal relations between our countries,” the ministry said.

Bayramov expressed confidence that Ozoral will carry on his next task with high professionalism and wished the ambassador success in his future endeavors.

The parties also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.