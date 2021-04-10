Anti-Turkic campaigns periodically carried out - Azerbaijani president's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10

Trend:

Campaigns to present false information on Turkic countries are periodically carried out, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on April 10.

Hajiyev made the statement at the 3rd meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries, held in Baku.