Armenia threatening lives of civilians in Azerbaijan's borderlands - ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

Armenia endangers the life and health of civilians living in the border areas of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the statement of the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan on the provocations by Armenia.

The statement notes that the provocations of Armenia are becoming systematic.

“On the night of August 12, units of the Armed Forces of Armenia, from positions in the settlements of Chambarak and Tujur of the Chambarak region and Ashagi Shorja of the Basarkechar region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army with small arms in the direction of the settlements Zamanli and Garavellar of the Gadabay district, as well as Zeylik of the Kalbajar district,” the statement reads.

“By regularly repeating such incidents, the Armenian side exacerbates the situation in the region after the complete cessation of hostilities, creates a serious threat to the peace process, the life and health of Azerbaijani servicemen, as well as civilians living in the border areas,” according to the statement.