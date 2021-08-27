Azerbaijan's MFA expresses condolences to Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27
Trend:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed its condolences to Kazakhstan on Twitter, Trend reports on Aug.27.
"We are deeply saddened by the news on the explosion which took place in a military warehouse in the southern region of Jambyl, Kazakhstan. We express condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic incident and wish a speedy recovery to all injured,” said the ministry.
As a result of the explosion in the military base, deployed in the Baizak district of Jambyl region, according to the latest data, 100 people were injured and 9 died.
