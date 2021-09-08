Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories

Politics 8 September 2021 13:05 (UTC+04:00)
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Peruvian media outlets published an article of Vice-President of the Journalists’ Federation of Peru, reputable journalist, political analyst Ricardo Sanchez about the consequences of Armenia’s war crimes and vandalism against Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.

According to the embassy, in ‘Horrors of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict’ article published on the website of the Journalists’ Federation of Peru (fpp.org.pe), as well as the influential Peruvian Expreso news portal Sanchez shared the information about the consequences of the war crimes and vandalism, witnessed by him during his recent visit to Azerbaijan.

The article said that Peruvian journalists visited Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Aghdam, and Shusha cities, which were under Armenian occupation for about 30 years and liberated by the Azerbaijani army [in the 44-day second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020].

As the article’s author noted, Armenia subjected the historical lands of Azerbaijan to massive destructions and plundering, while Fuzuli and Aghdam suffered most of all from the Armenian vandalism, where infrastructure, historical and cultural monuments were completely destroyed.

Besides, according to Sanchez, in Jabrayil he saw only ruined houses and destroyed cemeteries everywhere, and that he was horrified by what he saw in Aghdam, once one of the beautiful cities of Azerbaijan, which presently is called ‘Hiroshima of the Caucasus’, where Armenia destroyed ancient mosques, palaces, historical architectural monuments, and sanctuaries.

Talking in his article about the trip to Ganja, the Peruvian journalist wrote that he saw the crimes committed by Armenia against humanity during the 44-day war and that the city, located far from the zone of the war hostilities, was attacked by Armenia with ballistic missiles, killing 26 civilians, including women and children, and injuring hundreds of people.

"With these actions Armenia wanted to break the spirit of the people, but failed to achieve this, facing a completely different reaction," he added.

Emphasizing that the city of Shusha is of geopolitical, historical, cultural, and military-strategic importance for Azerbaijan, Sanchez also touched upon the operation to liberate this city which is of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani people from the occupation.

The article further noted that large-scale restoration and reconstruction work is being carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to return people expelled from their homes 30 years ago.

The journalist expressed regret that the mining of these territories by Armenia complicates the restoration work.

"Despite the signing of a trilateral statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10 last year, Armenia refuses to provide maps of minefields, which delays the process of mine clearance," he said.

Sanchez also noted in his article that during his trip he met with Azerbaijani citizens expelled from their homes, who are eagerly awaiting their return home.

https://fpp.org.pe/el-horror-de-la-guerra-armenio-azeri/

https://www.expreso.com.pe/diplomacia/el-horror-de-la-guerra-armenio-azeri/

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war (the first Karabakh war), Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - Gallery Image
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - Gallery Image
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - Gallery Image
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - Gallery Image
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - Gallery Image
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - Gallery Thumbnail
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - Gallery Thumbnail
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - Gallery Thumbnail
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - Gallery Thumbnail
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Georgia demonstrates its commitment to contribute to Euro-Atlantic security - NATO
Georgia demonstrates its commitment to contribute to Euro-Atlantic security - NATO
Volume of processed grapes grows significantly in Georgia
Volume of processed grapes grows significantly in Georgia
Georgia eyes increasing hazelnuts production
Georgia eyes increasing hazelnuts production
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce discusses possible return of South Korean brands Iran 13:13
IRICA shares data on Iran’s exports/imports via its West Azerbaijan Province Business 13:08
Turkey reveals commissioning date for logistical center in Istanbul Turkey 13:07
Activities in Iran’s Anzali port intensify Transport 13:06
Peruvian media highlights Armenia's atrocities on previously occupied Azerbaijani territories Politics 13:05
Afghanistan on table: Russian NSA in Delhi for ‘high-level’ talks Other News 13:03
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment through Ambarli port Turkey 13:00
FM names main direction of Azerbaijan-Qatar partnership (PHOTO) Business 12:58
India to host G-20 summit in 2023; Piyush Goyal appointed sherpa for grouping Other News 12:57
Investment in mining sector of Iran's Semnan Province booming Finance 12:52
France's Sanofi to buy U.S. biopharma firm Kadmon in $1.9 bln deal Europe 12:47
Saudi Electricity raises nearly $2.6 bln with revolving loan Arab World 12:41
PayPal's $2.7 bln Japan deal heats up buy now, pay later race US 12:32
Turkmenistan forecasts volume of grain to be harvested in 2022 Turkmenistan 12:28
Uzbek Ministry of Health discloses amount of vaccinated people Uzbekistan 12:27
Azerbaijan launches road construction to link Naftalan city with Tartar-Sugovushan highway Society 12:27
Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic co-op Economy 12:25
Uzbekistan - biggest money recipient from Kazakhstan Business 12:20
Kazakhstan increases imports of Russia-made goods Business 12:15
Uzbek Bukhara Oil Refinery opens tender on purchase of stable gas condensate Tenders 12:14
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy spares for valves Tenders 12:12
Wood Mackenzie reveals forecasts for 2022 global oil demand Oil&Gas 11:38
New strategy for development of sports in Azerbaijan to be determined - minister Society 11:33
Turkey records growth of export to Israel in value for 8M2021 Turkey 11:32
Oil market can count on steady prices – WoodMac vice-president Oil&Gas 11:28
Georgia demonstrates its commitment to contribute to Euro-Atlantic security - NATO Georgia 11:21
Azerbaijan to put up state property facilities for new auction Economy 11:12
Cargo movements in Iran’s Chabahar port down Transport 11:10
US Thanks India, Other Nations For Helping During Evacuation From Afghanistan Other News 11:09
bp discloses plans for Gas Lift Project offshore Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:08
Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports talks his further international activities Society 11:04
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept.8 Uzbekistan 11:03
Azerbaijan discloses its oil prices Oil&Gas 11:02
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Bushehr port up Transport 11:01
Azerbaijan's new sports minister talks future plans on youth development, patriotic education (Exclusive) Politics 10:59
Azerbaijan's State Security Service arrests people who joined illegal armed groups Politics 10:55
Military pilots of Azerbaijan, Turkey successfully perform tasks within 'TurAz Falcon - 2021' joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:49
Uzbekistan lifts restrictions on export of agricultural products Business 10:48
Turkey sees growth in export of chemical products to France Turkey 10:43
Every effort to be made to further develop Azerbaijani sports - new minister Politics 10:34
Baku Stock Exchange names share of REPO deals in total deals for securities Finance 10:34
Volume of processed grapes grows significantly in Georgia Business 10:32
Azerbaijan's policy in field of youth and sports bears fruit every year - official Politics 10:30
Attacks on IT infrastructure of companies to continue, due to distant work - Kaspersky ICT 10:27
Turkmenbashi oil refineries extends tender for modernization of automated control systems Tenders 10:15
Azerbaijan invites Qatari companies to invest in liberated territories (PHOTO) Business 10:14
Iran sees increase in exports to ASEAN member states Business 10:11
Kyrgyzstan administers 14,629 vaccines over past day Kyrgyzstan 10:10
Iran's CBI announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:05
Three people injured, two may be under rubble after gas explosion in Moscow Region Russia 09:52
Iranian currency rates for September 8 Finance 09:52
Chamber of Commerce talks Iran's trade with Turkmenistan Iran 09:52
Oil holds steady on slow return of U.S. supplies after Hurricane Ida Oil&Gas 09:46
Azerbaijan's newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports introduced to ministry's staff (PHOTO) Politics 09:45
Data on vehicles handled by Turkey's Yalova, Greece's Lavrio ports revealed Turkey 09:34
US dollar sale price at Uzbek commercial banks up on September 8 Finance 09:32
Turkey announces number of vehicles shipped between its Tuzla, France's Seth ports Turkey 09:23
Turkey reveals 8M2021 data on car shipments between its Tuzla, Italy's Trieste ports Turkey 09:22
China will maintain prudent monetary policy, says c.bank official Other News 08:59
True 2020 COVID-19 case count in US can be five times over official one — health official US 08:45
Azerbaijan to hold training prior to qualifying games in women's European football Championship Society 08:26
UNDP plans to support dev’t use of renewable energy sources in Turkmenistan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
Georgia eyes increasing hazelnuts production Georgia 07:50
3,639 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:35
Earthquake hits near Turkey’s Aegean coast Turkey 07:06
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 40 -official Other News 06:31
WHO criticizes wealthy nations for hoarding Covid treatments and vaccines, saying it's prolonging pandemic Other News 06:02
Biden says he is sure China will try to work out arrangement with Taliban US 05:29
Boeing names Matt Welch as investor relations leader Other News 04:51
NASA confirms Mars rover’s 1st rock sample grab, 40 to go Other News 04:24
Venezuela receives first batch of vaccines through COVAX mechanism Other News 03:55
Turkey reports 23,638 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:10
AFFA's futsal coordinator receives another appointment from UEFA Society 02:33
U.S. to discuss path forward on Iran in Paris, Moscow talks US 02:18
Saudi oil giant Aramco announces expansion of industrial investment program Arab World 01:41
UAE eases COVID-19 restrictions for praying in places of worship, funerals Arab World 01:07
U.S. out of time on climate, Biden says after Hurricane Ida US 00:28
Turkey's export of cars to Italy up for 7M2021 Turkey 00:00
60% in Japan get at least one vaccine dose Other News 7 September 23:34
Iran significantly boosted its stockpiles of enriched uranium, new IAEA report says Nuclear Program 7 September 23:07
First CIS Games: Azerbaijan wins two more medals in Thai boxing competition Society 7 September 22:54
Apple announces September 14 livestream event, expected to unveil its latest iPhone models Other News 7 September 22:50
UK records another 37,489 coronavirus cases Europe 7 September 22:28
World Cup 2022: Azerbaijan national team loses to Portugal Society 7 September 22:23
Geostat unveils export statistics from Georgia to Russia Business 7 September 22:21
Turkmenistan's largest share of new jobs falls on private sector Turkmenistan 7 September 22:08
SOCAR supplies over 4,500 tons of Lithuanian gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 7 September 22:01
Iran imports over 41 mln jabs of COVID-19 vaccine Society 7 September 21:55
UK unveils new tax to fund health, care services amid COVID pandemic Europe 7 September 21:41
Uzbekistan's public debt increases Uzbekistan 7 September 21:18
Azerbaijan's soldier brought back in exchange for Armenian soldiers Politics 7 September 21:11
Taliban spokesman announces new Afghan cabinet membership Other News 7 September 21:05
Austria increases steel imports from Turkey Turkey 7 September 20:39
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Sept. 7 Society 7 September 20:17
Azerbaijan confirms 2,447 new COVID-19 cases, 3,428 recoveries Society 7 September 19:59
Reps of Turkish Exporters' Assembly to visit Azerbaijan Economy 7 September 19:44
Azerbaijan shows interest in buying Kamaz trucks of latest generation Transport 7 September 19:18
Azerbaijan increases cement imports from Turkey Turkey 7 September 19:15
Turkmenistan reduces steel imports from Turkey Turkey 7 September 19:14
France supports int'l efforts to search for missing persons of first Karabakh war - ambassador Politics 7 September 19:08
All news