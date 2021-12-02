It is necessary to minimize references to Armenian media – assistant to Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

It is necessary to minimize references to the Armenian media, as enough false information is being spread, assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 in Baku, Trend reports.

Hajiyev said that the spreading of false information by the Armenian media is connected with the ongoing processes in Armenia.

“Such information is spread in Armenia for local people,” assistant to the Azerbaijani President said.