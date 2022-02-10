Genocide in villages of Shusha district - one of Armenia's bloodiest crimes against Azerbaijani people - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The genocide in Malibeyli and Gushchular villages of Azerbaijan’s Shusha district is one of the bloodiest crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend.

Ganjaliyev added that as a result of this bloody crime, about 50 Azerbaijani civilians were brutally killed.

“It was possible to get to Shusha city only by helicopter in 1991, due to blockade,” the MP added. “The last helicopter which was flying to Shusha was shot down by Armenia on January 28.”

The MP said that the Armenian armed formations attacked these villages and massacred the population at midnight on February 10, 1992.

“We never forget and will never forget this genocide, the massacre towards the Azerbaijani civilians,” the MP said.

“The historical justice was restored as a result of our victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war and the blood of those innocent people did not remain unavenged,” Ganjaliyev added.