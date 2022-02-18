Traveler expresses admiration for nature of Azerbaijani Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

I was very delighted with the nature of Karabakh, traveler Nicola Coratella said during his visit to Karabakh, Trend reports.

The nature of Karabakh, and especially the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan is mesmerizing, Coratella said.

"We were shocked by the destruction, meanwhile we were struck by the speed of restoration work progress," he added.