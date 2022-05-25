Planning of cities, villages in Azerbaijani Karabakh is almost completed - state committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Planning of cities and villages in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is almost completed, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark on May 24 at the Italian Design Day exhibition at the ADA University, dedicated to designing and new technologies for sustainable development.

"Today we have almost completed the planning of settlements on the lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War]," he said.

According to the committee's head, Azerbaijan faces a big task today - to restore the completely destroyed settlements.

Guliyev noted that it’s planned to build new modernized cities and villages in the liberated territories, adding that Italian partners are helping to restore the lands.