Native of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli shares impressions of opportunity to visit liberated lands

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, June 25. Visiting Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in 2020 Second Karabakh War] is a great joy, former internally displaced persons (IDPs), native of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli region Ganira Garashova told Trend.

According to Garashova, she visited liberated from the occupation Fuzuli city by the first bus from Baku, on June 25.

According to her, due to the occupation she was forced to leave her native village of Mahmudlu at the age of 35.

"I left my native village at the age of 35 and after almost 30 years I was lucky to be here again. We visited the Ibe sanctuary, Merdinli village mosque, Garamammadli spring, Garghabazar caravanserai complex and Devletyarly village (‘smart village’)," Garashova said.

State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan organized the first bus trip from Baku to Fuzuli region [liberated from occupation] on June 25.