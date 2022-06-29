...
Unblocking transport economic ties to serve improvement of situation in South Caucasus - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The unblocking of transport economic ties will serve to improve the situation in the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"We have always emphasized that the unblocking of all transport economic ties in South Caucasus provides a consolidation of positive trends, and ultimately, improvement of the situation in the region," Zakharova said.

The implementation of tripartite agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will ensure a comprehensive normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Zakharova added.

