Azerbaijani gov't attaches great importance to media development – Spanish EFE Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan's government attaches great importance to media development, Head of International Relations of the Spanish EFE Agency Emilio Crespo told Trend on the sidelines of Baku Conference on 'Deepening media reforms: towards new goals', organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 21.

"One of the conference participants noted the media's significance for the national identity and community. Today's event will further enhance relations between media outlets and the government," Crespo said.

He noted that the Azerbaijani government is taking considerable steps for supporting journalists, and today's conference can serve as a proof for this.