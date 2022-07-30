President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, Trend reports.

"Dear Madame President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the death of the crew and rescuers as a result of the border police helicopter crash in Gudauri.

On the occasion of this heavy tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Georgia," the letter said.