BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Since noon on July 30, units of the Armenian armed forces have been firing intensively from different-caliber weapons at the positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed on the state border in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of adequate response measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the actions of the opposite side were suppressed.