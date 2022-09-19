Live ammunition found in Azerbaijan's Sumgait (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan received information about the discovery of live ammunition in Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev village of Sumgayit city, Trend reports via a joint statement of the General Prosecutor's Office and Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

In connection with this, a mine-clearance task of the Special Risky Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan was sent to the site immediately.

During the inspection of the scene after taking appropriate security measures on the territory, together with law enforcement officers, 23 live projectiles were found and seized, namely eight 56mm rocket shells, one 70mm rocket shell, six 122mm OF-56 cannon shells, one 152mm OF-29 cannon shell, one 125mm OF- 26, five BM-15 tank shell and one 82mm mortar shell. The shells were removed from the territory for neutralization by specialists.

No other dangerous or suspicious objects were found on the territory and in the vicinity, the statement informed.