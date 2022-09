BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Minister of Defense of AzerbaijanColonel-General Zakir Hasanov expressed his condolences to the families of martyrs in connection with September 27 – Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

He visited the Second Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs.

"September 27 is celebrated as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan. May Allah rest the souls of Azerbaijani martyrs and give patience to their loved ones," Hasanov said.