Resolution adopted by French Senate is another example of duplicity - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted by the French Senate is another example of hypocrisy, lies and duplicity, Azerbaijani MP Elshan Musayev told Trend on November 15.

"All mankind must condemn this resolution and express their protest. Why? Because with this step, France once again proved that it supports the terrorist-Armenia and is far from justice," he said.

Musayev noted that all the provisions of the resolution adopted by the French Senate are groundless and absurd.

"The resolution, adopted on the initiative and with the authorship of the Armenian friends of France, is full of lies from beginning to end. Before accusing, let France answer for her crimes, and in particular for what she did in Algeria. This state must not forget that it has the blood of more than 1.5 million Algerians. And France, which has committed so many murders and acts of genocide in 132 years, has not yet answered for these crimes. But, of course, he will answer in due time. Be sure to answer!," he added.