Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The members of illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The shelling took place towards Azerbaijani troops stationed in the directions of the Aghdam and Khojavand regions on November 25 from 09:55 (GMT+4) to 12:10.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.